4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Seahawks
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich's play-calling
Before we start on Frank Reich, those few fans on social media calling for his job after just two games are ludicrous. This is one of the more asinine takes I've heard surrounding the Carolina Panthers, and that's saying something after the last four years.
That said, concerns are beginning to surface regarding Reich's ability as a play-caller. Another mundane effort versus the New Orleans Saints left everyone associated with the franchise feeling frustrated, although this also has a lot to do with suspect execution from those taking the field, too.
Still, the Panthers have to do a better job of scheming their primary pass-catchers open. They clearly cannot do it alone, which is making D.J. Moore's loss especially glaring after Carolina included him in the trade package that landed Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Reich stated numerous times this week that he wasn't going to give up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. It's also worth noting that teams under his leadership normally start slowly before picking up later on.
However, the Panthers have been starved of success for years. After all the hyperbole surrounding this team throughout the preparation period, the long-suffering support was right to expect a better football product immediately.
If Carolina's offense cannot respond to the challenge against an under-strength Seattle Seahawks secondary, then the calls for Reich to relinquish play-calling power will be deafening.