4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. Vikings
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves on the hot seat entering their crunch Week 4 clash against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium?
Pressure is building on the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich's men are currently 0-3 with some difficult-looking games upcoming before their bye week, so beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 is an absolute must to gain some semblance of respectability from their early results.
The Vikings don't have a win yet, either. But they have more than enough in their offensive arsenal to cause significant problems for the Panthers if certain improvements aren't made.
This is a time for big characters and no passengers whatsoever. The Panthers are dealing with injuries, but so is the rest of the NFL and that cannot be an excuse for another subpar effort in front of the team's long-suffering support.
With that being said, here are four Panthers who find themselves on the hot seat entering Week 4 versus the Vikings.
James Campen - Carolina Panthers OL coach
Nobody is doubting James Campen's credentials. He is one of the league's most respected offensive line coaches, but injuries and a complete lack of discipline are causing some severe complications over the first three weeks.
The complete capitulation in terms of false starts at the Seattle Seahawks indicated that the protection was unprepared for the challenges that lay ahead. That's not all on Campen, but the Carolina Panthers will need a scapegoat if the same trend continues and he could be the one that carries the can.
That sounds a little harsh - especially considering the unbelievable job he did last season. But it's worth remembering Campen is a holdover from the previous regime - albeit one of their brightest lights by a considerable margin.