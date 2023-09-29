4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. Vikings
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson began the campaign relatively well despite his obvious limitations. The cornerback is what he is at this point, but it didn't take long for the complications to emerge once he was tasked with increased responsibilities at the Seattle Seahawks.
It doesn't matter how well Jackson is or isn't playing at any given point, he is always susceptible to coughing up a big play. Something that simply cannot happen against a Minnesota Vikings passing attack that will exploit any weak link with supreme efficiency.
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and K.J. Osborn represent an explosive wideout trio capable of racking up big yardage at will. With Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods both missing from the Carolina Panthers' secondary, a huge effort is needed for those fit enough to participate.
The former second-round selection out of LSU is giving up 73.3 percent of targets thrown his way for a loss of 207 receiving yards. He's missed 33.3% of his tackles, is conceding a 137.5 passer rating when targeted, and is also allowing 18.8 yards per completion for good measure.
That's not going to cut it against the Vikings, to put it mildly. This is something a shrewd offensive mind such as Kevin O'Connell will instantly pick up during film sessions, so expect veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to go after Jackson early and often to test his mettle.