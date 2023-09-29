4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. Vikings
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Hopes were extremely high for Terrace Marshall Jr. heading into his third season. The wide receiver flashed moments of quality once Matt Rhule was removed, with the departure of D.J. Moore hinting that a bigger role could be in the offing under a more offensive-minded coaching staff.
At least over the first three weeks, that hasn't been the case. The Carolina Panthers haven't exactly been setting the world alight on offense as yet, but Marshall's been in the field for just 64 percent of offensive snaps, bringing in seven receptions from 14 targets for a measly 58 receiving yards.
Again, this isn't good enough. Marshall struggles to get separation consistently despite his impressive physique, but there should be more opportunities for the LSU product this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings if rookie Jonathan Mingo cannot get out of the NFL's concussion protocol in time.
Marshall will be coming up versus his old college teammate Justin Jefferson, whose career has gone in a completely different direction. However, the Vikings are not the greatest pass defense Carolina will see this season, so opportunities for big plays should arrive if rookie quarterback Bryce Young's primary pass-catchers can get open via schematics or individual talent.
Based on how things have unfolded for Marshall this season, it might have to be coaching that gets him open. But any more poor production from the player could see the Panthers look to recoup some draft capital by trading him before the deadline.
Having potential is all well and good. But the Panthers have to draw the line somewhere.