4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 6 at Dolphins
Backs are against the wall in Week 6...
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
After missing last weekend with a shoulder issue, cornerback Donte Jackson is back on the practice field and has already declared that he's going to play in Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins. This is a boost considering the player's top-end speed, which is the best across the secondary and something the Carolina Panthers need in no uncertain terms.
Jackson has problems from a coverage standpoint - that's been the case throughout his career. However, it's highly likely the former second-round selection will be tasked with trying to keep Tyreek Hill in check on Sunday.
Hill remains the league's most explosive wide receiver. The four-time All-Pro has already amassed 36 receptions for 651 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season - so the task couldn't be more difficult for a secondary missing important figures such as Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods.
That's why Jackson's role is an integral one. He's a leader within the locker room and one of Carolina's most experienced figures on defense, so raising his game is of critical importance for the Panthers to stand any chance of causing the NFL's biggest shock of 2023 so far.
It's a big challenge for Jackson, there's no getting away from that. But his indifferent performances this season when in the lineup mean the jury is still out in regards to how he'll fare against Hill or Jaylen Waddle.