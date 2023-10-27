4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat in Week 8 vs. Houston Texans
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers in Week 8...
By Dean Jones
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
Being a fan favorite and strong community presence shouldn't absolve any player from criticism when it comes to on-field production. Bradley Bozeman will be the first to tell you his performances haven't been up to the high levels expected in 2023, but there are obvious mitigating factors in play when analyzing the bigger picture.
No center would find it easy with so much instability on either side of them at the guard positions. That's exactly what Bozeman's had to cope with through six weeks as Austin Corbett recovered from a torn ACL and Brady Christensen tore his bicep in Week 1 before landing on season-ending injured/reserve.
This has led to some extra hesitancy performance-wise where Bozeman is concerned. Not exactly ideal for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but something that might improve now that Corbett looks ready to return against the Houston Texans.
Bozeman has the proven credentials to ensure his start to 2023 is nothing more than a blip. But the former Alabama star will need all his wits about him in Week 8 when the defensive tackle tandem of Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins come to town.
Much like the situation with James Campen, the bye week was probably a good time for Bozeman to refresh, study film, and make improvements. Hopefully, this can see the established figure and supreme communicator get back to his 2022 form in a hurry.