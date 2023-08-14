4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 preseason opener
Things aren't looking too promising for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
Matt Corral could have been forgiven for feeling a little emotional when he stepped onto the field in Preseason Week 1 against the New York Jets. The quarterback's been away from the gridiron for almost a year after suffering a serious foot fracture, so there was bound to be some rust attached to his production against one of the better young defenses around.
Corral wasn't helped by his offensive line and got sacked four times. When he did have time to go through his progressions, there was a lot to like about the signal-caller's release and velocity more often than not.
Still, it was a disappointing performance overall and Corral knows more will be needed moving forward. This means the Carolina Panthers still don't truly know what they have in the former Ole Miss star, leaving his career in limbo heading into this Friday's encounter at the New York Giants.
The 2022 third-round selection will get the majority of reps under center over the next fortnight before the Panthers come to a formal conclusion. If Corral can improve gradually, it might be enough to secure his spot on the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.
If not, then the Panthers have a big call to make. One that could see Corral traded for minimal compensation or even released entirely depending on how things play out.
Everyone is rooting hard for Corral after a luckless start to his pro career. But again, sentiment won't become a factor in this new regime's decision-making process.