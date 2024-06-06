4 Carolina Panthers who can make themselves major money in 2024
By Dean Jones
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
There haven't been many constants throughout the Carolina Panthers' rollercoaster period under David Tepper's ownership. Taylor Moton is one of them.
The veteran right tackle remains an ultra-consistent performer. Moton is incredibly durable, holds his own against the elite pass-rushers around the league, and provides a sense of security that others on the protection haven't accomplished.
He's also Carolina's highest-paid player by a considerable margin. The Panthers resisted the urge to restructure Moton's deal - for now, at least - meaning the player is counting $29.74 million against the salary cap in 2024. For context, the next biggest commitment is Austin Corbett at $10.31 million.
That's a huge difference, but Moton is more than worthy. He was outstanding in 2023 as all around him crumbled, giving up one sack and four penalties from 1,149 offensive snaps en route to a 74.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. With the options alongside him on the line set to improve, expect the same trend to continue next time around.
If Moton extends his run without missing a game and remains highly productive, the Panthers would be wise to offer him a new deal next spring. He's not out of contract until 2026, but tying him down will get the cap number down in 2025 and solidify the right tackle spot throughout the rest of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie deal.
Moton will be 30 years old before the upcoming campaign. Giving him a three-year deal seems realistic when one considers his health and how long offensive linemen tend to play before their performance levels dip. The player's emergence into a quiet locker room leader is another important part of his contribution that often gets overlooked.
Of course, the Panthers might decide to ride out Moton's contract until it expires. In this scenario, they'd be running the risk of losing a high-profile edge operator for nothing in free agency unless those in power utilize the franchise tag. Something that cannot happen if the Western Michigan product continues to show out.