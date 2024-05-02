4 Carolina Panthers who might be surprisingly safe after 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Despite signing Jordan Fuller to replace released veteran safety Vonn Bell, many thought the Carolina Panthers would add another backend piece to provide additional depth and a long-term project capable of assuming starting responsibilities over time. Something that looked entirely possible when one considers the options available to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Sam Franklin is an exceptional special teamer, but no more than a backup based on his sample size up to now. Free-agent signing Nick Scott is coming off a torrid campaign that doesn't inspire confidence he can make a difference. The future of Jammie Robinson was also in doubt after an anonymous rookie season.
Robinson was a fifth-round selection last year. He featured in 70 percent of special teams snaps, but there wasn't a high level of confidence in his ability to make his presence felt on the rotation when push came to shove.
The former Florida State star saw just seven percent of defensive snaps. With Dan Morgan assuming power and the need to rebuild the entire roster from top to bottom, it wouldn't have been a great surprise to see those in power identify a talented prospect from the college ranks to push Robinson further down the depth chart.
As it turned out, the Panthers focused their attention elsewhere. This was a slight reprieve for Robinson, but he'll still need to show growth and prove himself to Dave Canales' coaching staff in pursuit of similar or perhaps increased involvement as an NFL sophomore.
Much like the offensive line, the Panthers picked up an intriguing safety from the undrafted free-agent pool. Demani Richardson has plenty of starting experience and proven production from his time at Texas A&M. He's well-placed to stake a strong claim, which makes it even more important for Robinson to capitalize on this second chance under a staff who are already familiar with his credentials.