4 Carolina Panthers newcomers that could surprise in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers newcomers could end up becoming surprising contributors during what promises to be a fascinating 2023 season?
After one of the more eventful offseasons in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers are starting to focus more on preparations for the upcoming campaign. General manager Scott Fitterer and his staff have done their bit, so it's now up to head coach Frank Reich to put the necessary foundations in place for a successful season.
Many are quietly fancying the Panthers to become one of the league's dark horses in 2023. The NFC South seems wide open, so if everything clicks throughout the summer, Reich's men might be on the cusp of something special.
Of course, some will be tasked with more responsibilities than others. But for the Panthers to emerge from obscurity and into contention, they'll need some to far exceed expectations along the way.
With that being said, here are four Panthers newcomers that could surprise in 2023.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DT
Transitioning to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero is a fascinating dynamic to monitor before and during the 2023 season. In order for this switch to go smoothly, the defensive front needs a dependable anchor that can allow others around him to flourish.
This task is likely to fall on Shy Tuttle after his switch from the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The formidable presence is set to slot in at the nose tackle position, which is a move that has to go well for the Carolina Panthers to stand any chance of making the playoffs next time around.
There's a lot to like about Tuttle's functional strength and ability to clog up space. If this continues in a different environment, then the Panthers have enough explosive players across their front seven to cause havoc at will.