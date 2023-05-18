4 Carolina Panthers newcomers that could surprise in 2023
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers DB
The Carolina Panthers haven't done much to fortify their secondary from a coverage standpoint during the offseason. Vonn Bell's arrival from the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency should be a tremendous asset on the backend, but that doesn't detract from the significant questions surrounding most in the cornerback room based on last season.
Carolina seems happy enough with what they have currently. Although most would severely disagree with this notion from the outside looking in.
Those in power opted to go in different directions early in the 2023 NFL Draft despite the wealth of top-end prospects available over the first two days. However, the Panthers did use their last selection on Jammie Robinson - a fiery defensive back out of Florida State that could stake a claim immediately.
Although listed as a safety, Robinson could make a transition to a nickel cornerback if the team sees fit. Something we've already seen at Carolina's rookie minicamp, where the fifth-rounder caught the eye with outstanding coverage prowess throughout.
If Robinson continues to progress and impress throughout the summer, the Panthers will have no choice other than to throw him at the deep end and see how things unfold. Given the player's competitive edge and overall mindset, it's an opportunity he is sure to grasp with both hands.