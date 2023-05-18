4 Carolina Panthers newcomers that could surprise in 2023
By Dean Jones
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
There are no prizes for guessing what the most contentious Carolina Panthers draft pick was in 2023. Trading up for D.J. Johnson - a projected Day 3 selection - at No. 80 overall was a head-scratcher to many, especially considering he was in college for six years and is still learning how to play the edge rusher position.
Johnson is a likable character that has the impressive athletic attributes normally associated with Scott Fitterer's draft selections. This pick also got the approval of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who needs to find the right formula opposite Brian Burns to ensure this unit makes strides under his guidance.
While Johnson has the explosiveness and agility to potentially be a force, his initial transition must go well. The likes of Marquis Haynes Sr., Amare Barno, and Yetur Gross-Matos will also fancy their chances of prominent reps, so how things unfold throughout training camp will go a long way to determining the pecking order.
There's nothing to suggest Johnson cannot impose himself. He must become more disciplined against the run and refine his angles in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks, but Carolina's high-caliber coaching staff provides the best possible chance to pick things up quickly.
If Johnson does enough to earn a key rotational piece or better as a rookie, then don't be surprised to see decent-looking numbers follow.