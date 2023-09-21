4 Carolina Panthers offseason decisions in 2023 that already look like a disaster
It's not been the greatest start to 2023 for the Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Which offseason decisions made by the Carolina Panthers already look like a disaster after just two games of the 2023 campaign?
After an offseason full of hope and optimism, things have come crashing down to earth just a fortnight into their 2023 engagements. An 0-2 record coupled with some concerning injury troubles mean expectations have gone from sky-high to almost non-existent in the blink of an eye, so there is much hard work ahead in pursuit of becoming competitive.
As the old saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day. But with no winning seasons since team owner David Tepper bought the franchise for a then-record $2.2 billion, it's not hard to see why some sections of the fanbase are becoming impatient.
There is a lot of football left and plenty of time to turn things around. However, there is no more margin for error considering some significant investments made across the board since the 2022 season came to a conclusion.
With this in mind, here are four offseason Panthers decisions that already look like a disaster.
Carolina Panthers ignored the CB unit
This is something I was talking about ad nauseam throughout the offseason. The Carolina Panthers had many questions surrounding their cornerback room thanks to inconsistency and injury issues, yet those in power did absolutely nothing to fortify a critical position group aside from picking up Troy Hill extremely late in the preparation period.
This is something that's already come back to bite the Panthers. Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson have given up some big plays over the first two weeks, with No. 1 option Jaycee Horn set to miss a considerable period of time after suffering a significant hamstring complication after just one half of competitive football.
In hindsight, the Panthers should have done more to bolster this particular area of the field. With some exceptional passing attacks coming up on the schedule, Ejiro Evero can ill afford his secondary becoming a weak link.