4 Carolina Panthers offseason decisions in 2023 that already look like a disaster
It's not been the greatest start to 2023 for the Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Miles Sanders
The Carolina Panthers offense has been completely lackluster up to now. Frank Reich hasn't got anything going, which has led to questions surrounding the play-calling and execution of those taking the field.
One of the biggest complications centered around the Panthers failing to establish a consistent running attack so far. Trading Christian McCaffrey has left a gaping hole in production this time around despite the duo of Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman firmly establishing themselves under Steve Wilks over the second half of 2022.
Hopes were high when the Panthers acquired Miles Sanders in free agency. Although it was surprising to see Carolina spend relatively big money for another running back so soon after dealing McCaffrey, the former second-round pick out of Penn State was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and looked like a genuine No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon.
As previously stated, there is a lot of football left. But the early signs aren't great from Sanders behind an offensive line that's also going through some issues on the interior.
There's been something lacking from Sanders in terms of vision and explosiveness. With 145 all-purpose yards through two games, the Panthers need more from someone they banked on becoming a tone-setter from start to finish.
Sanders knows better than most that his performance levels must increase. Otherwise, the microscope will only grow larger with every subpar display.