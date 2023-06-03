4 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2023
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
When Frank Reich became head coach, his mission was clear. To use his connections and David Tepper's unlimited financial resources to form the best coaching staff imaginable to get the Carolina Panthers trending in a positive direction at long last.
One of the biggest acquisitions came with a figure who was interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching gig and a few others before teams went in different directions. Ejiro Evero will coordinate the defense and comes with a growing reputation in league circles, which is exactly what Carolina needs to take its talented young core to greater heights in 2023.
Evero's contract is reportedly in keeping with a head coach in terms of salary, such is the esteem in which he is held. Switching to a creative 3-4 base defense that features multiple alignments depending on the fit represents a challenge, but the Panthers are confident they have the personnel to pull it off after a solid offseason of recruitment.
Nobody is under any illusions about Evero. If his time in Carolina goes as or better than anticipated, there should be a queue of teams looking to take the plunge and give him a top job - something he richly deserves.
The Panthers will be compensated with a third-round selection in this scenario. However, what's important is grooming a potential successor within the building if the inevitable does occur where Evero is concerned.