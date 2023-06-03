4 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2023
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
After including D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection, the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to make additions to their wide receiver room. Thankfully, this was also a notion seconded by the front office, who signed three players that could provide immediate assistance with smooth transitions into the offensive system.
Perhaps the most intriguing is D.J. Chark. While there are obvious injury concerns surrounding the player, his ability to take the top off almost any defense and unique agility are traits that the Panthers could put to good use in their first campaign without Moore accumulating the majority of targets.
Chark is recovering well from an ankle complication that was sorted now rather than it becoming a complication further down the line. Something the Panthers hope will bring substantial numbers and the wideout putting a consistent run of games together along the way.
Frank Reich is a big fan of Chark's and wants to expand the player's route tree throughout the summer. At 6-foot-4 with the explosiveness of someone with a much smaller stature, it's not hard to see why Carolina sees the former second-round selection as a potential difference-maker in 2023.
While there is optimism surrounding Chark, a scenario could also emerge where he becomes surplus to requirements next spring. Although this is entirely dependent on the development of young studs such as Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo.