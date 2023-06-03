4 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2023
By Dean Jones
Thomas Brown - Carolina Panthers OC
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers spared no expense when it came to their staffing structure throughout one of the more memorable offseasons in franchise history. There is no salary cap on coaching hires, which is something David Tepper capitalized on this spring by forming among the league's most prolific staffs littered with former and future NFL head coaches.
One that falls into the future head coach category wasted no time in making his presence felt with the Panthers. Thomas Brown's already received gushing praise from Frank Reich for molding the offensive playbook, with his experience working alongside Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams sure to serve the coordinator in tremendous stead.
Brown won't call plays initially, but it shouldn't take long for Reich to hand over the reins once everything settles down. Something the progressive young mind is more than worthy of looking at his current career trajectory.
Much like the situation with Ejiro Evero, there's a good chance Brown comes under consideration for head coaching positions during the 2024 cycle if things go well next season. Something the Panthers must brace themselves for despite the third-round compensation involved.
Paying big bucks for elite-level coaches indicates the Panthers want to win right now. Because there's just no telling what sort of disruptions could arise if Brown and Evero both depart the organization for promotions after just one season with the franchise.