4 Carolina Panthers players who are already turning heads at 2023 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
To say the Carolina Panthers spent money wisely throughout free agency would be an understatement. Obviously, this all depends on whether those acquired from the veteran pool meet expectations, but it would be a major disappointment if they fell flat on their faces given how things have unfolded so far.
One signing that went relatively under the radar but could be extremely important is the addition of Vonn Bell. The aggressive safety joins on the back of a stunning spell with the Cincinnati Bengals, which is a winning mentality the Panthers desperately need within a relatively young locker room.
Bell wasted no time in making his presence felt throughout OTAs. He's come up with big plays, is communicating well, and already boasts a firm grasp of what's expected within Ejiro Evero's system according to media in attendance.
This is a solid foundation from which to build where Bell is concerned. His partnership on the backend with Xavier Woods will be relied upon heavily, which should allow the younger, more explosive players an extra level of freedom within a creative scheme that depends on players being instinctive.
Carolina made a relatively big financial commitment to get Bell into the building. Something the veteran is keen to repay by immediately emerging as an integral force on and off the field.