4 Carolina Panthers players who are already turning heads at 2023 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
After blowing a significant chance to fill the void left by Haason Reddick last season, many thought that would be the end of Yetur Gross-Matos' prominent involvement with a new coaching staff bringing their own ideas. However, that might not be the case after all.
The Carolina Panthers have not invested heavily in finding another edge rusher to place opposite Brian Burns. They have the necessary funds available, but nothing has been done by those in power other than trading up to land D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Gross-Matos could get a reprieve of sorts as a result. He is currently transitioning from a 4-3 defensive end to the 3-4 outside linebacker position, with the former second-round pick's commitment at OTAs drawing praise from coach Tem Lukabu during his Wednesday media availability via Sports Illustrated.
"[He's] just a grinder, a worker. He'll do it exactly how you ask. Very pleased with where he is in his transition. There's a process that he's still going through. We talk about going from point A to point Z - he's working along that progress really well."- Tem Lubaku via Sports Illustrated
What a turn-up for the books it would be if Gross-Matos was starting in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. Marquis Haynes Sr., Amare Barno, and Johnson will also fancy their chances, but a once inconceivable notion looks more realistic than ever.