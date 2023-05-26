4 Carolina Panthers players who are already turning heads at 2023 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There's been an insane amount of hype surrounding Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is an understated figure - at least in front of the camera - but all the hyperbole and fanfare were necessary before the quarterback gets to focus fully on football matters.
This was the most important thing to Young. He lives and breathes the game and is willing to go above and beyond to prepare himself in a way that ensures maximum production between the lines.
Young knows nothing will be given despite his high standing. He's willing to learn, work, and gradually build himself up to lead the Carolina Panthers from Week 1.
That's why the Panthers risked substantial assets to surge from No. 9 with the intention of taking Young atop the draft. Judging by the noises coming out of OTAs, the former Alabama stud and Heisman Trophy winner is leaving a positive impression.
His command of the huddle and playbook knowledge despite starting behind everyone else were commended by head coach Frank Reich. Young will be the first to admit he's still learning on the job, but getting as many reps into the player as possible should alleviate any doubts about his ability to hit the ground running in 2023.