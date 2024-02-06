4 Carolina Panthers players who could get another shot under Dave Canales
All hope might not be lost for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
Dave Canales pulled off a big statement of intent by convincing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero that this was a project worth being part of. Speculation mounted about the coach potentially desiring a fresh start despite leaving an eye-catching impression during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. Thankfully, reports suggest he'll be on board to keep a sense of continuity.
This is great news for Canales and the Panthers. The head coach knows that Carolina's defense will continue to progress under the guidance of Evero and his coaching staff. Considering his background in offense and quarterback development, this could be worth its weight in gold.
Evero agreeing to remain with the Panthers should improve the fortunes of those who performed under the progressive defensive mind last season. One player who could be worth another look is Yetur Gross-Matos after the best season of his professional career by a considerable margin.
The jury was still out as to whether or not Gross-Matos would ever live up to his second-round billing. Thanks to a position switch and improved growth with Evero leading the charge, all hope might not be lost.
Gross-Matos flashed real promise. He looked stout against the run. He generated pressure consistently. The Penn State product was recently named Carolina's most improved player from the 2023 season by Pro Football Focus.
Providing the money is right, Gross-Matos is well worth another short-term deal to see if this is the start of brighter days for the player. Not many would have predicted that before the campaign.