4 Carolina Panthers players who could get another shot under Dave Canales
All hope might not be lost for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
The Carolina Panthers took a calculated gamble by signing Miles Sanders in free agency. This was surprising considering those in power decided to get Christian McCaffrey's hefty contract off the books. One also pointed to the current trend around the league that almost flat-out refused to pay veterans at the position accordingly.
Sanders flattered to deceive after bold predictions before the campaign. He wasn't alone in that regard, but such a steep regression did nothing to quieten the criticism regarding this particular move.
Thanks to the contract given to Sanders, it makes no financial sense to remove him from the equation this offseason. Most fans wouldn't be mad at the thought, but the Panthers aren't exactly flush with cash right now once the likes of Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns get extended.
This could mean Sanders gets another shot at imposing himself under Dave Canales. Chuba Hubbard looks like the RB1 heading into team activities later this spring. The head coach must determine how best to utilize the former second-round selection out of Penn State, too.
Sanders seems motivated to put things right next season. If he brings that same attitude to offseason workouts and training camp, Canales is the sort of vibrant personality that will pick up on this newfound commitment and put it to good use.