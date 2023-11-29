4 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Frank Reich's firing
Could these Carolina Panthers players have their roles reduced down the stretch?
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
For all the doom and gloom surrounding the Carolina Panthers offense, a few bright spots have emerged. They are really, really hard to find, but tight end Stephen Sullivan's flashes would fall into this category.
Sullivan's been part of the team for years without ever doing enough to earn prominent starting reps. Injuries have played their part, but there have been signs of life in recent weeks as a big, imposing target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game.
This could lead offensive coordinator Thomas Brown - who has full control of the offense yet again - to feature Sullivan more heavily. Someone will fall as a result, which puts Tommy Tremble firmly on the chopping block after once again underwhelming this season.
Tremble is a decent enough blocker in certain situations. However, he cannot run routes effectively and it doesn't seem like he'll ever be the complete package many anticipated with further development coming out of Notre Dame.
The former third-round pick has just 13 targets this season. Under Brown and Carolina's interim regime, Tremble's role could go from slim to non-existent over the Panthers' next six games.
Depending on how the new coaching regime perceives his talent, a situation could emerge where Tremble is let go with one year remaining on his deal.