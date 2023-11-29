4 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Frank Reich's firing
Could these Carolina Panthers players have their roles reduced down the stretch?
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers RB/WR
Many were bemused when Raheem Blackshear once again became a healthy scratch in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The undrafted free agent was shining as a kick returner, but head coach Frank Reich opted to keep faith with a less than 100 percent Laviska Shenault Jr. instead.
Another error. One that drew fury from the fans and highlighted his lack of ability to put the right pieces in place for his offense to thrive.
Shenault got a couple of touches before once again going to the sidelines with an injury. The former second-round pick clearly isn't right, so the interim regime should consider sitting the player for the team's benefit and for his own personal fortunes long-term.
The chances of Shenault being with the Carolina Panthers once his contract expires next spring are remote. Therefore, it's time for the coaching staff to get a look at some unheralded players or young draft picks and see what they might have with some different ideas.
Carolina has two-to-three players that can do what Shenault does. Perhaps they could accomplish these tasks with more consistency, but Chris Tabor and his team won't know for sure until we see them with such responsibilities.
If that means benching Shenault, so be it. With 115 all-purpose yards from eight games, it's not like the bar is that high when it comes to an upgrade gadget weapon.