4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit from free-agent moves in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players stand to benefit from the team's moves during a frenzied free agency period so far in 2023?
Considering the money available to the Carolina Panthers, they've done a tremendous job of maneuvering through free agency so far. There is still some hard work ahead, but everything seems to be falling into place as head coach Frank Reich looks to attain immediate improvements next season.
General manager Scott Fitterer and his front office staff deserve credit for striking with conviction. Trading away D.J. Moore was less than ideal, but if it lands the Panthers their new franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, it's a small price to pay.
Further additions could be added on the cheap as the Panthers gear up for their all-important draft. And the more freedom Fitterer has to play the board rather than focus on needs, the better Carolina's chances will be.
For now, here are four Panthers players who'll stand to benefit from the team's moves in 2023 free agency so far.
Player No. 1
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
This might sound strange considering the Carolina Panthers signed Hayden Hurst and made Ian Thomas take a pay cut to stick around, but the tight end could benefit greatly from fewer responsibilities in 2023.
Thomas will now be relegated to blocking duties, which is where he thrives. There will be the odd target or two along the way, but this gives the former fourth-round selection a chance to cement his status as among the league's best blockers at the position.
Make no mistake, that isn't a bad thing. Whether Thomas can accomplish this lofty goal or not is another matter.