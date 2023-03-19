4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit from free-agent moves in 2023
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers S/LB
There's been some fierce debate about where Jeremy Chinn is best suited. Something the Carolina Panthers need to figure out quickly as the player embarks on a contract year in 2023.
After the Panthers signed Vonn Bell, this should see Chinn switch closer to the line of scrimmage. Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme is creative and will use multiple fronts and alignments, but there's no doubt the former second-round selection is set to get some additional freedom to make plays.
This is great news for the player and the Panthers. Chinn's at his best when instinctive, identifying plays develop, and using his athleticism to get to the football.
Chinn could make himself a ton of money next season if he isn't extended beforehand. Becoming a roamer within Evero's scheme and relying on Shaq Thompson to put him in the right positions at the second level will only assist his cause.
General manager Scott Fitterer highlighted his intent to add a speedy linebacker via the draft. While that would help in terms of depth, Chinn's role is going to be an integral part of any success that comes Carolina's way with Evero leading the charge.
Bell's arrival could be the spark that ignites Chinn to greater heights in 2023. Something that comes with an enormous sense of anticipation.