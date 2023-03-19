4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit from free-agent moves in 2023
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Ejiro Evero's arrival as defensive coordinator comes with endless possibilities. His progressive scheme and ability to maximize the players at his disposal have resulted in head coaching interest, so a strong campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 could be enough to secure a well-deserved promotion next year.
Evero operates within a 3-4 base scheme. This will take some adjustment for those who've primarily worked with a 4-3 system in the past, but the potential is there for all to see if everyone gets on the same page quickly.
One player that could reap some significant rewards from the team's free-agent moves is Derrick Brown. The additions of Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams leave the former first-round pick occupying a 3-4 defensive end spot, which is exactly where he's best suited in relation to his growing skill set.
Brown took a significant leap forward in 2022 and will have his fifth-year option triggered as a result. If the Auburn product thrives in a newfound role, then the Panthers need to shell out a substantial amount to keep him around long-term.
Having two experienced veterans alongside him on the defensive front will help. Brown should also benefit greatly from either Brian Burns or Frankie Luvu rushing to his outside as the player looks to enter the elite category next season.