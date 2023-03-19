4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit from free-agent moves in 2023
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
Even though there is a real need for the Carolina Panthers to improve their pass-rushing options, those in power have focused solely on the defensive line to date. While further reinforcements could arrive before or during the 2023 NFL Draft, it might mean a level of confidence in Amare Barno taking a big leap in Year 2 of his professional career.
Barno wasn't utilized all that much in 2022. Not entirely surprising for a sixth-round selection that was seen as a development project when joining the Panthers from Virginia Tech.
There were definite flashes from Barno en route to two sacks from just nine percent of Carolina's snaps on defense. He's a little undersized, but the explosiveness has a chance to be great if the right improvements are made this off-season.
Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos also occupy key depth chart positions currently. But one could argue Barno is more progressive than the aforementioned duo given his age and potential for additional growth.
If anyone can unlock Barno's true potential, it's Ejiro Evero. A man who's worked with some of the league's best edge rushers throughout his career and knows full well how to bring the best out of his players.
Barno should see this as a huge opportunity. But it's going to take a monumental effort on the player's behalf to force his way onto the rotation.