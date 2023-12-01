4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit most from Frank Reich's firing
With Frank Reich gone after just 11 games, who benefits most from the firing?
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu is a much better run blocker than a pass blocker. Frank Reich implemented a spread offense that constantly isolated the left tackle with one one-on-one reps, which he's been losing all season.
Just as a side note, I bet if Ekwonu was playing for the run-first Baltimore Ravens, he'd look like a Pro Bowler.
He was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and looked pretty solid as a rookie when Steve Wilks began to gravitate toward the run game more. Fans are wondering if a change in offensive scheme will help him reach his peak, or if a move inside to guard would benefit.
Either way, I think we'll see Ekwonu playing much better in Year 3. He's not got the best length. He's 6-foot-4 with 34-inch arms, so he isn't exactly the ideal size for a tackle. And if you are one to look at Pro Football Focus grades, he's not been great this year either at 65.3.
PFF has him responsible for six sacks and a whopping 13 penalties. You just have to feel for quarterback Bryce Young at this point.
Maybe Ikem Ekwonu isn't a left tackle. That's fine, but something needs to be figured out with him. He was too high of a pick to be a total dud after just two seasons.