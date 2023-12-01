Cat Crave
4 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit most from Frank Reich's firing

With Frank Reich gone after just 11 games, who benefits most from the firing?

By Lou Scataglia

Frank Reich
Frank Reich / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT

Ikem Ekwonu is a much better run blocker than a pass blocker. Frank Reich implemented a spread offense that constantly isolated the left tackle with one one-on-one reps, which he's been losing all season.

Just as a side note, I bet if Ekwonu was playing for the run-first Baltimore Ravens, he'd look like a Pro Bowler.

He was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and looked pretty solid as a rookie when Steve Wilks began to gravitate toward the run game more. Fans are wondering if a change in offensive scheme will help him reach his peak, or if a move inside to guard would benefit.

Either way, I think we'll see Ekwonu playing much better in Year 3. He's not got the best length. He's 6-foot-4 with 34-inch arms, so he isn't exactly the ideal size for a tackle. And if you are one to look at Pro Football Focus grades, he's not been great this year either at 65.3.

PFF has him responsible for six sacks and a whopping 13 penalties. You just have to feel for quarterback Bryce Young at this point.

Maybe Ikem Ekwonu isn't a left tackle. That's fine, but something needs to be figured out with him. He was too high of a pick to be a total dud after just two seasons.

