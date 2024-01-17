4 Carolina Panthers players who blew big opportunities in 2023
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
It will come as no shock to see this list is comprised completely of players on the offensive side of the football. The Carolina Panthers were an embarrassment almost from start to finish. After being touted as one of the best situations for any incoming rookie quarterback, it turned out to be the absolute worst around the league by a considerable margin.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is a microcosm of what went wrong for the Panthers in 2023. Big things were tipped for the wide receiver after turning in another standout training camp effort. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, these lofty expectations weren't close to being met.
Marshall was almost an afterthought over the first half of 2023. He gained more than 50 receiving yards just once despite the lack of consistency elsewhere. This frustrated the player enough to put in a trade request, which was granted by those in power.
When no formal offers that met Carolina's asking price arrived, Marshall went from an afterthought to a perennial bystander. Healthy scratches became the norm. When the Panthers gave their former second-round selection one last chance to impress in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he brought in one target for five yards.
Considering the LSU product had the chance to become Carolina's potential WR1 after they traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. He flattered to deceive once again. And now, all signs point to the wideout being released with one year remaining on his deal.