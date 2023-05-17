4 Carolina Panthers players that can bounce back from disappointment in 2023
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Another who flashed real promise without setting the world on fire last season was Laviska Shenault Jr. The Carolina Panthers felt like the compensation to bring him over from the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade was acceptable, but he failed to establish himself as a prominent feature despite coming up with some memorable moments along the way.
Shenault was seen as a draft bust that never met the expectations of a second-round selection in Jacksonville. Being part of a run-first offense when Steve Wilks became interim head coach for the final 12 games didn't do the player any favors, either.
This is a big season upcoming for Shenault, which is the last of his rookie deal. But there's a good opportunity for additional involvement within a far more creative scheme than he's experienced perhaps ever before during his NFL career.
Even though the Panthers lost D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them the No. 1 overall selection, they still have Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen, and second-rounder Jonathan Mingo. Where that leaves Shenault remains to be seen, but utilizing his skills as a gadget option might be the most realistic course of action.
Shenault is at his best being physical and with the football in his hands. Hopefully, this won't go unnoticed by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown during their planning, because it can be a tremendous asset in 2023.