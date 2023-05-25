4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to regress in 2023
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
The Carolina Panthers might not know what they are going to do with Jeremy Chinn from one down to the next in 2023. But this is a luxury that could end up being a surprise most teams don't see coming.
It's been a relatively underwhelming two seasons at the safety position after taking the NFL by storm as a rookie. However, the introduction of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could see the former second-round selection become more impactful than ever.
Chinn has the athleticism and instincts to be an integral part of Carolina's future. There is plenty riding on the campaign - the last of his rookie deal - but lining up almost anywhere aside from the defensive front looks set to play to the strengths that made him a household name in 2020.
If anyone can unlock Chinn's true potential, it's Evero and other position coaches acquired at a significant expense by the Panthers this offseason. Anything less could see his future with the franchise plunged into doubt.
It's hard to see Chinn departing for nothing next spring when free agency arrives. But if the one-time Southern Illinois star cannot profit from the improved defensive scheme being implemented by Evero and the contract demands don't come down, the situation warrants a discussion.
Hopefully, that won't be the case. And if Chinn becomes the X-factor Ejiro needs in 2023, the benefits to the player, coach, and team will be tremendous.