4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to regress in 2023
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Many were shocked when the Carolina Panthers gave another running back pretty decent money so soon after trading Christian McCaffrey and his mammoth contract to the San Francisco 49ers. Especially considering how well D'Onta Foreman performed last season, who signed for just $2 million on a one-year deal elsewhere.
That said, there is little doubt Miles Sanders represents a significant upgrade. One that provides the Panthers with a three-down presence capable of making a real difference immediately.
Sanders is coming off the best season of his professional career, gaining 1,347 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles offense that clinched the NFC conference championship and pushed the Kansas City Chiefs extremely close in the Super Bowl.
This winning mentality is something that can rub off well on the Panthers. Sanders' experienced presence in the backfield is sure to assist rookie quarterback Bryce Young with his own important transition along the way.
If there was one player outside of Ikem Ekwonu that Carolina cannot afford to regress on offense, it's Sanders. He'll be the focal point and the Panthers bet relatively big financial sums on the player producing the goods.