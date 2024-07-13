4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to regress at 2024 camp
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
This one might sting, but it needs to be said. Ikem Ekwonu struggled mightily last season as a pass blocker.
The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft had an outstanding rookie campaign. It made Carolina Panthers fans believe that Ekwonu was set to be the left tackle of the future. Any further progress could propel him into a rockstar franchise cornerstone the team could build around in their quest to get back into contention.
Ekwonu played how a rookie should play instead of a second-year tackle improving his game last season. This was a body blow - one that leaves his future aspirations hanging in the balance heading into his third year in a professional environment.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack product is an outstanding run blocker. His pass protection became a complete liability season thanks to poor schematic concepts that exposed his flawed technique. Major improvements are needed after Ekwonu admitted to getting complacent and thinking the hard work was done after just one year.
A sophomore slump is a common occurrence in the NFL, especially after a first season that put the entire league on notice. But heading into Year 3, Ekwonu has to show progress. That starts as early as training camp to alleviate any worries fans may have about the edge presence becoming a weak link once again.
Dan Morgan and company made sure to start free agency with a bang by reinventing the offensive line interior to give second-year quarterback Bryce Young a chance at success in the NFL. Taylor Moton remains a model of consistency at right tackle. That places the microscope firmly on Ekwonu during a make-or-break campaign.
Ekwonu has to step up and protect the former No. 1 overall selection's blindside if he wants to prove his doubters wrong and regain the confidence of the fans. This will be integral to the Panthers' hopes of emerging from rock bottom in 2024.