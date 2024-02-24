4 Carolina Panthers players who could be spared after 2024 salary-cap hike
The bigger than expected raise could be good news for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson was way down the list of Carolina Panthers' problems last season. The veteran cornerback is an easy target to a certain extent. While there were some blown coverages, it was arguably the best campaign of his professional career.
Jackson is never going to be a top-tier player at the position. He's a solid No. 2 option who's made encouraging strides in run support. The former second-round pick out of LSU is also an influential locker-room leader for good measure.
That said, Jackson's lofty $15.71 million salary cap hit on the final year of his deal led to speculation about his future. Some feel like that sum is too high. They are right considering his role. A potential post-June 1 release would save the Panthers more than $10 million, so the rumors about an early departure came with obvious benefits attached.
With the salary cap going up to levels not seen before, Carolina's front office might alter their thought process where Jackson is concerned.
Rather than cutting him ahead of time - a move that would add more dead-cap money not their 2025 bill - they could ride things out with the veteran defensive back. Something that would ensure continuity remains in the secondary after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero decided to stick around and become part of head coach Dave Canales' ambitious plans for the future.