4 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for these Carolina Panthers players so far.
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
Ejiro Evero's defense is playing well overall. The offensive side of things hasn't done them many favors - especially over the opening two weeks - but finding the right balance continues to be a problem for the Carolina Panthers in pursuit of legitimate progress.
Despite the encouraging defensive production, one key area remains a concern. Carolina is among the league's worst teams when it comes to run defense, giving up 136.7 yards on the ground and being completely annihilated by the Seattle Seahawks in this crucial discipline last time around.
Seattle pounded the rock into oblivion late on and gained plenty of success with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to the tune of 146 rushing yards from 33 carries. There are gaping holes at the second level and specific individuals on the defensive front just aren't doing enough to clog up lanes.
Derrick Brown's production has been nothing short of staggering. DeShawn Williams has flashed moments of quality, but Shy Tuttle should be doing more at the nose tackle spot following his high-profile arrival from the New Orleans Saints in free agency.
Many thought Tuttle would occupy a 3-4 defensive end position until the Panthers released Marquan McCall. He doesn't look comfortable as the anchor on the defensive front, but much like the situation with Chandler Zavala, it doesn't appear as if the Panthers have anyone capable enough to step up further down the depth chart.