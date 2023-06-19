4 Carolina Panthers players who could lose their jobs before training camp
By Thomas Bray
Cam Peoples - Carolina Panthers RB
The Carolina Panthers running back room is very talented, but it's missing that proven bruiser they had in D’onta Foreman. There’s no question that Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard can thrive together, but some have questioned each player’s ability to gain those hard yards in between the tackles.
While I do believe Raheem Blackshear is the third-best back on the team, he profiles more as a receiving back with special teams value.
Cam Peoples was the only undrafted free-agent running back acquired by the Panthers. If we’re labeling players based on measurables, he’s definitely the power back in the room.
However, Laviska Shenault Jr.'s role as a runner under a new creative offensive coaching staff may allow the Panthers to keep three backs on the 53-man roster. This was also the case last season.
Peoples is the fourth-best prospect in the running room. The former Appalachian State star doesn’t bring much as a pass-catcher, which means he has an uphill battle to make the team ahead of him.