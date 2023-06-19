4 Carolina Panthers players who could lose their jobs before training camp
By Thomas Bray
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
Shi Smith has been a fan favorite since the day he was drafted. The former South Carolina Gamecock was lauded for his upside, and many believed his low draft stock was a result of the quarterback situation in college rather than the player's talent.
Last season, Smith became a headache on special teams. But he was at his best in the biggest game of the season in Week 17.
Smith hauled in four balls for 70 receiving yards and a touchdown with the division on the line. Even if it wasn't enough for the Carolina Panthers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After retooling the wide receiver room, Smith may not get the opportunity to improve on what he built late last season. There are five wideouts one could pencil in ahead of him, and Damiere Byrd was primarily brought in for returning purposes.
Like Cam Peoples, Smith’s chances are slim, but an injury or impressive camp could cement them onto the 53-man roster. While his chances of attaining prominent targets appear bleak, this represents a clean slate for the receiver and one that could represent real growth under NFL-caliber coaches for the first time in his professional career.