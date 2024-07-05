4 Carolina Panthers players who could potentially regress in 2024
By Dean Jones
Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Shaq Thompson once again in 2024. His leadership in the locker room and consistent on-field production will be sorely needed during another pivotal transition period under new head coach Dave Canales. Fortunately, there's some continuity on the defensive side of the football.
Canales convinced Ejiro Evero to stick around along with his staff. This was a huge positive, especially considering the Panthers lost some established figures such as Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu throughout the offseason.
Thompson agreed to take another pay cut for another go-around with the Panthers. He cares about the franchise deeply and wants to return them to their glory days. The former first-round pick knows what that feels like after being on the squad during their exceptional run to the Super Bowl in 2015.
Having Thompson back is a positive. Whether he can return to his underrated performance levels is another matter.
The Washington product lasted two games last time around before a serious leg injury ended his campaign. Thompson's worked tremendously hard to get back and cement his status. But there's just no telling what lingering effects could occur at this stage of his career.
Thompson might have a lot of football left. Plenty of linebackers have achieved considerable success after they reach 30 years old. The Panthers will be hoping their team captain follows suit.
All signs point to Thompson making his presence felt in every conceivable way. However, a situation could emerge where the player's recent injury issue and not having Luvu to depend upon at the defensive second level come with some regression.
That's not ideal, but it's not disastrous if the perceived drop-off in production isn't too steep. Thompson will be striving to ensure this doesn't come to fruition. Something that could potentially earn Carolina's second-longest serving player another deal along the way.