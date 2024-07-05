4 Carolina Panthers players who could potentially regress in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Acquiring edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was a significant coup by the Carolina Panthers. The veteran was reportedly in high demand after standing out for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Playing closer to home and the added incentive of a two-year deal ensured general manager Dan Morgan got his guy.
Clowney comes with a glowing reputation and is widely respected around the NFL. He might never have met the generational heights anticipated coming out of South Carolina as the No. 1 overall selection, but he's carved out a successful career for himself nonetheless.
The Panthers are in desperate need of edge rushing help after Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu departed this offseason. Clowney will help, but it'll be interesting to see how he fares with a less prolific supporting cast in Carolina compared to what he benefitted from on the Ravens last time around.
Despite the presence of D.J. Wonnum, there's no doubt Clowney will be the focal point of opposing protection schemes. Whether he can cope with that at this stage of his career is another matter.
Clowney's not known for his pass-rushing prowess. His ability to set the edge on running downs can be a major asset within Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme. That won't be enough if the Panthers want to improve their league-worst sacks per game average from the 2023 campaign.
The outside linebacker has a big job on his hands. Clowney needs to step up on the field and become a leadership presence away from the gridiron. His influence on younger members of the roster will be an integral part of the process, so looking beyond the numbers is crucial.
Expecting Clowney to attain double-digit sacks is pushing things. But if there's any regression with all the extra attention coming his way, it'll be disastrous to Carolina's chances of making a go of things.