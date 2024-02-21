4 Carolina Panthers players who don’t deserve another season in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players don't deserve to stick around.
By Dean Jones
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers offensive line was exposed for its complete lack of depth last season. Those in power were right to keep the same starting five in place following an impressive 2022 campaign, What they failed to accomplish is finding the right backup pieces in the event injury struck.
Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen missing almost the entire campaign was a disaster in hindsight. The Panthers had nothing below their premier guard duo to fill the void. That includes Cade Mays, who failed to develop effectively in Year 2 of his professional career.
Mays is a likable character whose versatility should have been more of an asset. Unfortunately for the former sixth-round selection out of Tennessee, something was missing from a consistency standpoint despite flashing brief moments of promise.
He turned out in 434 snaps on offense last season, giving up three sacks and conceding four penalties. While Mays has a cheap contract with two years remaining, one doesn't have to examine the game tape much to see what problems could emerge if he's given another shot in 2024.
Reinforcements to Carolina's protection will arrive this offseason. This is a deep draft class of interior offensive linemen. There should also be a few decent options in free agency if the price is right. Just how many are acquired will determine how far Mays falls down the pecking order heading into organized team activities.