4 Carolina Panthers players who don’t deserve another season in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players don't deserve to stick around.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
There is no room for sentiment if the Carolina Panthers want to drag themselves out of the NFL abyss and back to respectability. A major cleanout is needed. Players who haven't pulled their weight or failed to meet expectations upon joining the franchise should be moved on. It's time to start doing business the right way.
D.J. Chark was seen as a major addition to the Panthers' wide receiver room last year. Those in power spent considerable time convincing the veteran that this was a team going places under Frank Reich. Much like most moves made by Scott Fitterer in 2023, it didn't reap the necessary rewards.
Chark struggled to create separation consistently. He seemed to have lost some of the explosiveness that made him a Pro Bowl-caliber performer earlier in his career. Costly drops didn't help, but some blame can also be placed on the bland route concepts implemented by Reich and former offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
There is a slim chance Chark is brought back in the hope of improving with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. However, it doesn't seem like something he deserves after flattering to deceive for the most part.
The former second-round pick out of LSU is still counting more the $3 million against Carolina's cap in 2024 thanks to the way his contract was structured. But it's time for the Panthers to think bigger if they want to maximize quarterback Bryce Young's rookie deal.