4 Carolina Panthers players who don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023
It's not looking good for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Let's just call Terrace Marshall Jr. what he is to the Carolina Panthers at this point. He's a non-factor. An outcast. Another in a long line of draft busts from a front office who has constructed a roster incapable of putting up any sort of fight.
Marshall was taken over other needs at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many thought this had something to do with the front office finding out their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints planned on keeping the wide receiver in Louisiana with the very next selection. As it turned out, it was another grave error in judgment.
Despite demonstrating impressive athletic attributes during camps and flashing on occasion in the regular season, it's not clicked whatsoever over his three years in Carolina. Marshall's been a healthy scratch for weeks and was granted permission to seek a trade before the deadline that didn't arrive.
In truth, it's probably best for both parties to go their separate ways. Marshall needs a fresh start with his career fortunes hanging in the balance. The Panthers need to find more consistent pass-catchers to give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance of making improvements next time around.
Cutting Marshall with one year remaining on his deal comes with no financial implications whatsoever. That's the smart play, ending an extremely disappointing time with the franchise when many thought he'd finally break out under a new offensive-minded staff in 2023.