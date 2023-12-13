4 Carolina Panthers players who don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023
It's not looking good for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers RB/WR
Bryce Young should be performing better, nobody is disputing that whatsoever. However, the circumstances surrounding the rookie quarterback are nothing short of abysmal.
His offensive line is porous. Young also has no consistent play-calling presence. His pass-catchers are incapable of creating separation and making catches consistently.
These position groups need significant upgrades when the season concludes. Nobody should be considered safe aside from perhaps Jonathan Mingo, who is a second-round pick still possessing some upside. I'd also include Adam Thielen, but the veteran might ask for a trade elsewhere to finish his career with a contender.
Laviska Shenault Jr. has been something of an enigma once again this season. While his capabilities as a dual-threat weapon flashed briefly, injury problems have once again held him back.
The Carolina Panthers took a chance on Shenault via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't cost much, which is something. But the franchise once again whiffed on an acquisition - the hallmark of general manager Scott Fitterer's tenure.
When Shenault's contract expires in 2024, he should be moved on. His physical running style and ability to generate yards after the catch should guarantee he gets another shot somewhere. But the Panthers need a complete reset at wide receiver and other skill position groups.
This is all part of the business. And any new coaching staff should also recognize this glaring fact.