4 Carolina Panthers players who don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023
It's not looking good for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
There is a theme building. After boldly claiming Bryce Young didn't need elite weapons around him because he's a point guard at the quarterback position, David Tepper has some egg on his face yet again. Of all the embarrassing statements made by the Carolina Panthers owner during his disastrous tenure, that is right up there.
What quarterback doesn't need good weapons? Even Patrick Mahomes is struggling to generate momentum without consistent wide receivers capable of making plays. And he has one of the greatest pass-catching tight ends of all time in Travis Kelce.
Cheaping out on the position cost the Panthers in the worst way imaginable. Those in power were thrilled when D.J. Chark agreed to come on board in free agency, but the wideout looks like a shell of the player who went over 1,000 receiving yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
Chark is unable to bring in contested catches. He cannot generate separation downfield with any consistency. Drops have been frequent en route to just 25 receptions for 345 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.
As previously stated, the Panthers need to gut their wideout corps and provide Young dynamic playmakers who can make things happen. This time, those in power cannot penny-pinch in the quest to finally get their franchise presence under center trending in the right direction.
The former second-round pick out of LSU still counts $3.13 million against Carolina's cap in 2024 thanks to voided years on his deal. So even if he doesn't get another gig, Chark will be paid handsomely.