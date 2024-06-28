4 Carolina Panthers players facing a fight for new deals in 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Giving running backs a second contract without a fight has almost been phased out entirely around the NFL. Only the truly elite playmakers get lucrative deals no questions asked. The franchise tag is becoming more prominent as teams become increasingly wary of giving money to a position that takes more punishment than most.
The Carolina Panthers might approach their situation with Chuba Hubbard in a similar fashion. While the former fourth-round selection demonstrated impressive growth once again last season, his long-term fortunes are still hanging in the balance.
Hubbard went over 1,100 all-purpose yards last season once he stepped into the starting breach at the expense of Miles Sanders. He looked like a genuine three-down presence and improved as a blocker. This was incredibly positive for someone who was all but written off after a lackluster rookie campaign in 2021.
However, that didn't stop those in power from adding to the running back dynamic this offseason.
The Panthers traded up to land Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He looks like a potential superstar if there are no further complications from the torn ACL suffered during his final season at Texas. Many analysts believe he'll step into the No. 1 role once fitness levels reach 100 percent.
This is another challenge for Hubbard to overcome. Nothing new for the Oklahoma State product, so it's a fight he'll be sure to relish in pursuit of carving out a longer-term future in Carolina.
It's also a contract year for Hubbard. That should be motivation enough to keep the same mindset and take advantage of every opportunity coming his way.
Dave Canales praised Hubbard for his tone-setting work ethic and emerging leadership over early workouts. If the same trend continues and the money is right, a new contract won't be too far behind.