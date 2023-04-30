4 Carolina Panthers players who can help Bryce Young thrive in 2023
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Another thing that will assist Bryce Young reach heights not seen since Cam Newton was in his prime is a stable running attack. This became the Carolina Panthers' ethos under interim head coach Steve Wilks, which was a recipe for success and almost came with a shock NFC South divisional title before faltering down the stretch.
Things look particularly promising in this regard next season despite losing D'Onta Foreman to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Miles Sanders is the new three-down presence following his high-profile switch, which could end up being the best security blanket imaginable for the rookie signal-caller.
Sanders is coming off a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles en route to the NFC Conference championship and Super Bowl appearance. He has proven credentials when it comes to carrying the load and is also a threat as a backfield pass-catcher which can be of significant use.
There needs to be an element of trust developed quickly between Young and Sanders. Communication between the quarterback and running back must be on point at all times and when adjustments are made, they need to be on the same page.
Both are coming into the scheme with a fresh set of eyes. Navigating the playbook together and accumulating a sense of codependence is only going to help when competitive action finally arrives.