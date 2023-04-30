4 Carolina Panthers players who can help Bryce Young thrive in 2023
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
As it turned out, the Carolina Panthers bought home insurance before the house when they selected Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The formidable offensive tackle went through some early growing pains over the opening fortnight, but he recovered well and put together an exceptional first season in a professional environment.
Ekwonu is a mauler in the run game and also brought his pass protection on considerably to further enhance his influence. The North Carolina State product is a foundational piece of the puzzle and should become Bryce Young's best friend in no time at all.
Young had the benefit of playing behind an outstanding offensive line at Alabama. Time is of the essence under center at the next level, but Carolina's starting five was among the league's most improved last season - a solid foundation from which to build.
The promise of further growth from Ekwonu only heightens the sense of anticipation. With the ultra-consistent Taylor Moton holding things down on the right-hand side, Young has a bookend tackle tandem to insulate the pocket and allow him to go through progressions in his typically efficient fashion.
Carolina has done everything needed to make sure Young has an elite-level situation. And looking at the player's career so far, winning seems to follow wherever he does.
But make no mistake, this is the stiffest test of all.