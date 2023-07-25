4 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
Not many thought Yetur Gross-Matos would get another chance to earn prominent reps heading into the final year of his rookie deal. The edge defender blew a huge opportunity to become a long-term starter in 2022, but the new coaching staff is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt when all hope seemed lost.
Gross-Matos has been praised for his work ethic this offseason as he transitions from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker under Ejiro Evero. The prospect of the former second-round pick making improvements under legitimate NFL-caliber coaching for the first time cannot be dismissed and the Carolina Panthers didn't address their pass-rushing options with any urgency whatsoever throughout the spring.
All things considered. it's far more positive than most envisaged for Gross-Matos. But it's vital he repays this faith by showing out at camp and whenever reps come his way during preseason games.
Marquis Haynes Sr. impressed during early workouts and the Panthers have high hopes for third-round selection D.J. Johnson providing his transition goes smoothly. General manager Scott Fitterer is also sitting on plenty of salary-cap space if those in power feel like more is required.
What comes next is down to Gross-Matos. This is the last chance saloon - a sink or swim scenario that needs a proper response from the athletic Penn State product.
Is he capable of such progress in a relatively short space of time and transitioning to a new position? Time will tell.