4 Carolina Panthers players that can lock up 2023 roster spot in Preseason Week 2
These Carolina Panthers players have a tremendous amount to gain at the New York Giants.
By Dean Jones
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The offensive line has been a hot topic of discussion this week. Not entirely unsurprising when one considers how disappointing the unit was overall against the New York Jets, reverting to the standards of 2021 rather than what fans saw during the previous campaign.
Only one or two emerged with any credit. Unless some under the microscope provide more assured performances at MetLife Stadium versus the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers could be forced into drastic action.
Friday's game is an opportunity for two young upstarts looking to make their way. Frank Reich's stated that he wants to get a good look at Chandler Zavala and Nash Jensen, who couldn't take part last weekend and must make their presence felt immediately in pursuit of regular-season involvement.
Zavala's status on the 53-man roster is assured as a fourth-round selection. The future of Jensen is less certain, although the former North Dakota State star was a fast riser throughout camp and comes into the warmup game with enough momentum to potentially give a good account of himself.
This isn't the easiest assignment considering Wink Martindale's defense brings the heat in creative ways on almost every down. Jensen and the entire offensive line need their wits about them at all times, or this could be another long night that comes with huge personal ramifications attached.